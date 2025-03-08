Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,196 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 832.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.15 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

