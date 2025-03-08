Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in First Solar by 665.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,192 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after buying an additional 34,074 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in First Solar by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,446 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 595,267 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $104,910,000 after acquiring an additional 49,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $139.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.96 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.52.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Solar had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 32.41%. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $265.00 target price on First Solar in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on First Solar from $335.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $273.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.08.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,793.40. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

