Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,530 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,355,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,945,000 after buying an additional 234,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 382,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after acquiring an additional 58,852 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 344,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 28,139 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 228,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertex Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 131.1% during the third quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 52,974 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Price Performance

PXF opened at $53.49 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $53.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

