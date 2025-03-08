Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Shares Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.23. 38,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 82,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on OBIO shares. Barclays began coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Orchestra BioMed

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Orchestra BioMed

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $160.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,206,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,308 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.