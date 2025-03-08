Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO) Shares Up 3.4% – Here’s Why

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.23. 38,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 82,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on OBIO shares. Barclays began coverage on Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.
View Our Latest Report on Orchestra BioMed
Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Orchestra BioMed
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,206,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 12.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,308 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orchestra BioMed in the 4th quarter valued at $953,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Orchestra BioMed by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 236,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 53.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Orchestra BioMed Company Profile
Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Orchestra BioMed
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.