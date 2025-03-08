Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Organogenesis Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.43 million, a P/E ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.71.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Organogenesis

In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 157,448 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $573,110.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,143,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,260.92. The trade was a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,082.90. This represents a 13.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,472. 36.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Organogenesis

Organogenesis Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORGO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organogenesis by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Organogenesis by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.