Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Price Target Raised to $6.00

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Shares of ORGO stock opened at $5.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.43 million, a P/E ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.71.
In other news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 157,448 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.64, for a total value of $573,110.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,143,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,443,260.92. The trade was a 4.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Joseph Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,082.90. This represents a 13.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 284,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,472. 36.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.
