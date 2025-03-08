ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) Receives $18.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

ORIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $8.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.25. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $16.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.40.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ORIC Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 24,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $204,184.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,205.44. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 8,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $73,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,214.20. The trade was a 15.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,361 shares of company stock worth $350,749 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORIC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 95.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

Featured Stories

