OTCMKTS:AAVVF Q3 EPS Estimate Lifted by Atb Cap Markets

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advantage Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Advantage Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Advantage Energy’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark raised shares of Advantage Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

AAVVF opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.66. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

