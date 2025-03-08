Patrizia Se (OTCMKTS:PTZIF) Short Interest Update

Patrizia Se (OTCMKTS:PTZIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Patrizia Price Performance

Shares of PTZIF stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Patrizia has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $13.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

About Patrizia

PATRIZIA: A leading partner for global real assets. With operations around the world, PATRIZIA has been offering investment opportunities in real estate and infrastructure assets for institutional, semiprofessional and private investors for 39 years. PATRIZIA manages more than EUR 58 billion in assets and employs over 1,000 professionals at 28 locations worldwide.

