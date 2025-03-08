Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLK. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 13,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TLK opened at $15.14 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $25.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.