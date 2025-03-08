Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.81.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PBR
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tandem Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 156,663 shares during the period.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.