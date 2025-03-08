Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 116.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $352,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,336,000 after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter worth $1,168,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNW. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.15.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $91.91 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $69.50 and a 52-week high of $95.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.58%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

