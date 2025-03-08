Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PIPR. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $880,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $253.70 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $183.58 and a fifty-two week high of $351.80. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.17.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

