Piper Sandler Cuts Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target to $16.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $1.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:OTLY opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $281.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Oatly Group has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $26.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 21,387 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 27,428 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 33.9% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 55,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

