Piper Sandler Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $135.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $141.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on EOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.80.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

EOG stock opened at $125.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.71. The company has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $115.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EOG Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 989 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 5,349 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.