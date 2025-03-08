Piper Sandler Lowers Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $19.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Williams Trading raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

NYSE FL opened at $18.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.94.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 42.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,823 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,093 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,685 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 385,521 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,612 shares during the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

