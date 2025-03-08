Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Given New $1.40 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $1.60 to $1.40 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLUG. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Shares of PLUG opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Plug Power has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 25.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,637,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,000,000 after buying an additional 1,354,500 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Plug Power by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,421,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 476,060 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,398,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 265,514 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 166.4% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 424,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 265,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

