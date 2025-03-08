Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Cut to $1.80 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Plug Power by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.