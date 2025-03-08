Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Price Target Lowered to $1.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Plug Power from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.34.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plug Power
Plug Power Stock Up 7.9 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plug Power
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Pacific Sage Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Plug Power
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.