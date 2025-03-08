Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,702 Shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ZimVie were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ZimVie by 66.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 73,395 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in ZimVie in the third quarter worth approximately $891,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in ZimVie by 338.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 33,529 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ZimVie in the third quarter worth approximately $528,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in ZimVie in the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of ZimVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $347.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.10. ZimVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.25 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.67 million. ZimVie had a positive return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 77.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZimVie Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

