Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 14,863 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 56,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.23 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $805.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $77.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.64 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 9.44%. Research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

