Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,837 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Beyond were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Beyond by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 93,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Beyond by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 94,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Beyond by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 401,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 51,763 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus downgraded Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Beyond Stock Up 10.5 %

BYON stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. Beyond, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 3.91.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 69.32% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $303.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.96 million. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Profile

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

