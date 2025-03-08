Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 8,735 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) by 38.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,735 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 100,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in UWM by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in UWM by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 188,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.81 and a beta of 1.64. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $5.31 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $560.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. UWM’s payout ratio is presently 500.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UWMC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on UWM from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

