Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,709 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Potrero Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,610,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,211,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC now owns 462,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,282,000 after purchasing an additional 303,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,159,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,620,000 after purchasing an additional 259,820 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,707,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Five9
In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $448,759.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,056 shares in the company, valued at $14,396,515.28. This trade represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $254,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,220,390.60. The trade was a 5.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,039 shares of company stock worth $930,029. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of FIVN stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $63.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.95. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.39, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.44). Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $278.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. Research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
