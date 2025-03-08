Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Diodes by 33.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diodes during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.05. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $86.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $46,513.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,461. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $162,516.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,219.88. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,680 shares of company stock worth $262,267 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

DIOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their price target on Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

