Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 34,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $942,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 136,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in S&T Bancorp by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 30,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 17,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at S&T Bancorp
In other S&T Bancorp news, Director Bhaskar Ramachandran bought 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $49,101.75. The trade was a 156.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
S&T Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %
S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 23.24%. Research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.88%.
S&T Bancorp Company Profile
S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.
