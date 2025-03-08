Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $292,000.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Semiconductors ETF stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.57. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $67.33.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

