Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $941,000 in StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 442.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 10,000 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $614,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,757,300. This trade represents a 8.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anthony Keathley sold 538 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $33,894.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,318. The trade was a 27.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Trading Down 2.8 %

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of STEP opened at $52.26 on Friday. StepStone Group LP has a twelve month low of $32.58 and a twelve month high of $70.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -56.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on StepStone Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on StepStone Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $64.00 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on StepStone Group from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

