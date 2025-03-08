Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $957,000 in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Hasbro by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 47.93% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

