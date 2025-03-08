Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BPMC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.21.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $87.12 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 12 month low of $80.68 and a 12 month high of $121.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 0.62.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.11). Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.77, for a total value of $1,346,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,143,891.89. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total transaction of $169,639.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,822.42. This represents a 10.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,427 shares of company stock valued at $4,837,801. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

(Free Report)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.