Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $54.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 221.25%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

