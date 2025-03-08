Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $983,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of G. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

In related news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $513,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,926,218.40. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of G stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average is $43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

