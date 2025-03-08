Proficio Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 42,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,218,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,189,000 after buying an additional 986,812 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,269,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,997,000 after buying an additional 28,816 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Mosaic by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 291,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 73,653 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Mosaic during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,251,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.48 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.70.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

