Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 28,691 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aramark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aramark by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 36,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Aramark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 126,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Aramark by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Aramark by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aramark from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aramark from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Aramark Price Performance

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.64. Aramark has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $42.49.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Aramark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.07%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

