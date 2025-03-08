Proficio Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 87,117 Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:GDIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 87,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDIV opened at $15.12 on Friday. Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.39 million, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF

The Harbor Dividend Growth Leaders ETF (GDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of large-cap, dividend-paying companies in the developed markets. Holdings are selected using a bottom-up fundamental approach. GDIV was launched on Apr 30, 2010 and is managed by Harbor.

