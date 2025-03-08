Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,826,477 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,518 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 3,114.7% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after purchasing an additional 262,162 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 10,441,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 104,419 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 496.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 85,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.5% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,466,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $112,209,000 after purchasing an additional 63,589 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,037.50. This represents a 32.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $3,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,257.36. This trade represents a 39.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,459 shares of company stock valued at $6,464,675 in the last ninety days. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 1.1 %

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

DLB stock opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.35 and a 52-week high of $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Further Reading

