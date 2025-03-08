Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $1.10 Million Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HWC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter worth $251,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth $1,445,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 179.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 20.7% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.24.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 22.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.56.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

