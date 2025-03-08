Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $966,000 Position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSBC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 24,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 17,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GSBC opened at $57.11 on Friday. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $666.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.65.

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Great Southern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, VP Kevin L. Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840.28. This represents a 99.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.