Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 2.6 %

HOG opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.19. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $44.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Luke Christopher Mansfield sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $88,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,487.80. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

