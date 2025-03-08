Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZAUG. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,319,000. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August during the third quarter worth $287,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August Stock Performance

BATS:ZAUG opened at $24.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.80. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August has a 52 week low of $23.83 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF 1 Yr August Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr August (ZAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

