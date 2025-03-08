Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 34,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Schneider National by 780.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter worth $6,327,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 130,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schneider National by 18.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,305,000 after acquiring an additional 115,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schneider National during the third quarter worth $9,157,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SNDR. Bank of America increased their price objective on Schneider National from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup lowered Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Schneider National from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Schneider National from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.85.

In other news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $290,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,346.64. The trade was a 9.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNDR opened at $25.52 on Friday. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.84.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.46%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

