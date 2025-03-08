PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Short Interest Update

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,500 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 24,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $376,849.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,265.44. This represents a 80.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,529 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $52,370.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,977.68. This trade represents a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,021. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 201.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on PubMatic
PubMatic Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of PUBM opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.48. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). PubMatic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PubMatic
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.