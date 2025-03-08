PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Short Interest Update

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,500 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 24,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $376,849.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,265.44. This represents a 80.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,529 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $52,370.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,977.68. This trade represents a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,021. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PubMatic

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 201.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

PubMatic Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PUBM opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.48. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). PubMatic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

