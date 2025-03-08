PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Short Interest Update

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 947,500 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the January 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 24,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $376,849.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,265.44. This represents a 80.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew Woods sold 3,529 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $52,370.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,977.68. This trade represents a 9.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,554,021. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 201.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of PUBM opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $466.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 1.48. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $25.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). PubMatic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.24 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

