Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Trading Up 31.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) were up 31.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 446 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Pyxis Tankers Stock Up 31.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.48.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector worldwide. The company operates through Tanker Vessels and Dry-Bulk Vessels segments. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

