Q1 Earnings Estimate for CrowdStrike Issued By DA Davidson

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up previously from $360.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.10.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $333.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $387.07 and a 200-day moving average of $338.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 653.93, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $200.81 and a twelve month high of $455.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

