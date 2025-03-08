Q1 Earnings Forecast for Enbridge Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 4th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.01 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.31.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at C$60.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$130.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$45.39 and a twelve month high of C$65.62.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 118.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Cynthia Lynn Hansen sold 1,106 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.94, for a total transaction of C$66,293.64. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.