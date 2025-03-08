Q1 Earnings Forecast for LivePerson Issued By Roth Capital

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for LivePerson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital analyst R. Baldry expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LivePerson’s current full-year earnings is ($0.41) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.12 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 111.48% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS.

LPSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Craig Hallum lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.88.

LivePerson Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $0.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 104.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 32,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 16,385 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 84,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $72,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

