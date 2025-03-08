Q1 EPS Estimate for Tyler Technologies Raised by Analyst

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Tyler Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. The consensus estimate for Tyler Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ FY2027 earnings at $10.76 EPS.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.15%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TYL. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $676.25.

TYL opened at $589.02 on Friday. Tyler Technologies has a 1-year low of $397.80 and a 1-year high of $661.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $599.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $598.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. The trade was a 7.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. This trade represents a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,816 shares of company stock worth $9,118,070. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,465,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1,991.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 550,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,486,000 after acquiring an additional 524,259 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,947,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 148.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 461,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,369,000 after acquiring an additional 275,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,549,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

