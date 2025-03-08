Q2 EPS Forecast for California Resources Raised by Analyst

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of California Resources in a report released on Tuesday, March 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. Capital One Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for California Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for California Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). California Resources had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.36 million.

CRC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of California Resources from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of California Resources from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

California Resources Price Performance

CRC stock opened at $41.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. California Resources has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $60.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRC. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in California Resources by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in California Resources during the third quarter worth $70,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James N. Chapman acquired 2,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,601.90. This trade represents a 4.83 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Omar Hayat sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $883,762.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,269.20. This represents a 34.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Further Reading

