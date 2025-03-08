Q4 Earnings Estimate for Riskified Issued By William Blair

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Riskified in a report issued on Wednesday, March 5th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Riskified’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Riskified from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of Riskified from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Riskified from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.91.

NYSE:RSKD opened at $4.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.86. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Riskified by 4,503.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Riskified during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

