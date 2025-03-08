Q4 EPS Estimate for Nexstar Media Group Lowered by Analyst

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Barrington Research analyst P. Sholl now expects that the company will earn $3.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.83. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $21.62 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $10.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $23.39 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXST. Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $177.85 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group has a 52-week low of $146.04 and a 52-week high of $191.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexstar Media Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 27,180.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,206,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,453 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,102,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,103,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16,009.5% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 773,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,227,000 after purchasing an additional 768,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,367 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 35,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $5,707,786.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,388,138.22. This represents a 4.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $219,917.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,409.75. The trade was a 23.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 162,830 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,128. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

