QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,075 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,150,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176,679 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,370,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,781,000 after acquiring an additional 69,747 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,666,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,054,000 after acquiring an additional 174,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,569,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,416,000 after acquiring an additional 286,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,791,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,433,000 after acquiring an additional 255,672 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $52.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $55.42.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
